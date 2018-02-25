WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mild For February

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. Lows 39-43.

MONDAY: Breezy and mild with clouds giving way to sun. High 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice! High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 58.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing. Heavy at times at night. High 56.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, damp and cooler with rain at times. High 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. A leftover shower is possible during the morning. High 42.

SUNDAY: Dry with clouds and sunshine. High 45.

