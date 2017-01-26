AccuWeather: Mild Today, A Windy Afternoon

TODAY: A morning shower is possible. Clouds give way to some afternoon sun. Winds climb into the 20s this afternoon with higher gusts. The high is 55 early in the afternoon.TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy, brisk and colder. The low 36.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's windy and colder with a high of 45 and wind chills in the 30s.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds. It's brisk and cold. The high is 39.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high is 40. A snow shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A few flurries and snow showers are possible in the morning before some sun returns during the afternoon. The high is colder: 36.TUESDAY: Look for abundant sunshine and a chilly high of 39.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix with a few flurries possible at times. The high is still on the cold side: 38.THURSDAY: It's partly sunny and cold with a high of just 36.-----