AccuWeather: Mild with Showers Tonight. Colder, with some snow Friday.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning showers gave way to a cloudy, but warm afternoon, with a high soaring to 67. That's seventeen degrees above normal.

TONIGHT: More showers arrive late at night and continue into early morning. Some could contain embedded thunder and gusty winds. The low is very mild: 52.

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds and showers quickly give way to mostly sunny skies. It's windy but still mild with another high around 63.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy but sunny day with yet another mild high around 61. An arctic front arrives overnight with a piece of energy that will bring snow and rain late at night.

FRIDAY: Morning snow and a wintry mix is falling during the morning hours. It looks like the steadiest falls during the morning rush; with roads mainly wet with grassy accumulation. The high drops to 41.

SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high of just 33. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester. The overnight low is 22.

SUNDAY: It stays cold. Forecast models continue to push a southern storm farther to the south. If that trend continues, we'll stay dry with partly cloudy skies. We'll keep our eyes on this. The high is a cold 35.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly with a high of 43. Some rain or snow is possible at night.

TUESDAY: Temperatures rise as a warm front passes through the region, but we see plenty of clouds and possible rain. The high is 51.

