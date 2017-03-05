WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 14-23.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers around. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud, windy. High 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 53.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle. High 45. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time Begins this weekend, so set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible.

