AccuWeather: Milder Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 14-23.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers around. High 65.WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud, windy. High 59.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 53.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.SATURDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle. High 45. A reminder that Daylight Saving Time Begins this weekend, so set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible.------