AccuWeather: Milder Sunday

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 32-42.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 65.

MONDAY: Sunny skies, delightful. High 68.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 63. Rain arrives at night.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. High 62.

THURSDAY: Some rain is possible during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 71.

SATURDAY: Times of clouds and sun with showers possible. High 64.
