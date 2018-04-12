WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Today, Feeling Like Summer on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., April 11, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few sparse showers are possible here and there during the morning. More sun breaks through later in the afternoon. It's breezy and milder with a high around 69.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still a bit breezy. The low dips to 56, not nearly as chilly as recent overnights.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 80. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October! The record is 89, by the way, so we'll stop well short of that.

SATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82 (well off the record of 91, but still pretty nice). Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!

SUNDAY: A backdoor front is still predicted to sneak southward under the cover of darkness on Saturday night. Exactly how far south that front gets remains up for debate. We continue to be bullish on the push of cold air all the way into Philadelphia with a high around 63. There likely will be a huge spread in temps across our area with 40s to the north and 70s in far southern areas like Dover. Wherever the front has passed through will see low clouds, drizzle and a chilly east wind.

MONDAY: A cold front moving in from the west brings us a soaking rain during the morning and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some drying later in the afternoon is likely. We reach an early high of 64 before temperatures drop in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's windy and cooler with a high of only 50.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a return of somewhat milder air. The high improves to 61.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Our high sits at 60.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
How to avoid damage from potholes
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
More Weather
Top Stories
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
3 injured in Hunting Park fire, residents escape through window
Police search for Easter Sunday murder suspect
Detectives make arrest in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
76ers win 16th straight, earn 3 seed in romp over Bucks
76ers' Embiid 'unlikely' for playoff Game 1 with eye injury
Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison
Driver crashes into Delco auto body shop
Show More
Flyers fall to Penguins 7-0 in Game 1
Scott Kingery's sac fly lifts Phillies over Reds 4-3 in 12th
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University ID'd
Florence Township Police warn of police impersonator
Cyber stalking bill inspired by Bucks County case
More News