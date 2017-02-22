WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Today, Very Warm Thursday

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds and a few morning sprinkles give way to increasing sunshine. Winds are light. The high is a milder 63.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the low is relatively mild: 48.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The flow continues from the warm southwest, and we see temperatures rise even higher. Look for 72 on your thermometer in Philadelphia, not far off the record high of 75 set way back in 1874.

FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies, a warm breeze and a shower around, mainly in the afternoon. It's another record-challenging day with a high of 75, one degree over the old record set back in 1985.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a shower in the morning in spots and some steadier rain in the afternoon and evening. A rare February thunderstorm is also possible. The high is still very warm: 72.

SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to 46.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely. The high is 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with some afternoon rain possible. The high improves to 52.

WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a little additional rain possible. The high improves to 60.

