WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder Today, Windy and Colder Wednesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

David Murphy with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: A spotty morning shower and thick clouds give way to some sun during the afternoon. It's milder with a high of 59.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with brisk, cold conditions returning overnight. The low plunges to 35.

WEDNESDAY: The morning starts out cold and windy with wind chills in the 20s, despite plenty of sunshine. Winds will gust into the 30s throughout the afternoon. The sun stays bright, but with a high of 41 and wind chills remaining in the 20s, it will be a day for winter gear.

THURSDAY: We have another mainly sunny, chilly day with a high of 46.

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to clouds during the day with a late day shower possible in a few spots, especially in our northern suburbs. The high is a bit milder: 53.

SATURDAY: Make your plans! This looks like a brilliant spring day with no worse than partly sunny skies and warm high around 70.

SUNDAY: A cold front approaches, bringing lots of clouds and periods of rain. It will also be breezy and cooler with a high of just 53.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slightly cooler high around 48.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 52.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Residents frustrated over snowy streets after storm
Work continues to clear snowy streets after nor'easter
Download the 6abc/AccuWeather app!
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
More Weather
Top Stories
Accident clears on I-76 EB at Passyunk Ave. near Broad Street in South Philly
Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration
Man shot and killed in Olney
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Swarthmore College student dies after skateboarding accident
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
Show More
Chester County residents receive phony traffic infraction notices
Delaware's AG files lawsuits against apartment owners
Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station
Friendly's opens its first NJ drive-thru
Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton in Philly
More News
Top Video
Man shot and killed in Olney
Action News Update
Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
More Video