AccuWeather: Milder Today, Windy and Colder Wednesday

TODAY: A spotty morning shower and thick clouds give way to some sun during the afternoon. It's milder with a high of 59.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with brisk, cold conditions returning overnight. The low plunges to 35.WEDNESDAY: The morning starts out cold and windy with wind chills in the 20s, despite plenty of sunshine. Winds will gust into the 30s throughout the afternoon. The sun stays bright, but with a high of 41 and wind chills remaining in the 20s, it will be a day for winter gear.THURSDAY: We have another mainly sunny, chilly day with a high of 46.FRIDAY: Sun gives way to clouds during the day with a late day shower possible in a few spots, especially in our northern suburbs. The high is a bit milder: 53.SATURDAY: Make your plans! This looks like a brilliant spring day with no worse than partly sunny skies and warm high around 70.SUNDAY: A cold front approaches, bringing lots of clouds and periods of rain. It will also be breezy and cooler with a high of just 53.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slightly cooler high around 48.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 52.