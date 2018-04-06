WEATHER

AccuWeather: Milder This Afternoon; Chilly Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: A few light morning showers give way to mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon sunny breaks. It's breezy and milder with a late day high of 62.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies are in store with a few light showers possible after midnight. Temperatures fall through the 50s this evening for those of you heading out. The overnight low dips all the way to 37.

SATURDAY: Our southern storm now appears to be tracking farther to our south again which means it will have only a minor impact here. Some early morning showers may change to wet snow briefly, especially in the southern half of the region. At worst, we could see about a coating to an inch of slushy accumulation, but all of it on grassy surfaces. Roads will remain just wet. The snow is likely over during the morning, leaving us with a dry, mostly cloudy, chilly afternoon. The high is 45.

SUNDAY: The chilly air is still in place, but we see partly sunny skies, so this will be the brighter of the two weekend days. It's brisk with a high of just 46.

MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain, drizzle and perhaps another hit of wet snow, specially during the afternoon and at night. The high is still cool: 42.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around and some rain is possible at times, but our high improves to 51, still chilly for this time of year, but better.

WEDNESDAY: It now appears as though we transition back to partly sunny skies with a high of 52.

THURSDAY: Milder air returns! We see mostly cloudy skies and there could be a spotty shower around, but our high shoots up to about 60.

FRIDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with another shower possible. The high reaches 58.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Teen trapped in car under power line for hours
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman killed after car crashes into her Montco home
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Pa. Marine among 4 dead after helicopter crash in Calif.
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 6abc on the Villanova team bus
PHOTOS: 2018 Villanova National Championship Parade
Show More
Philly police chase and catch armed robbery suspect
3 people injured after shooting in Chester
Police warn residents of kidnapping scam in Wilmington
House collapses in North Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages condo in Cherry Hill
More News