TODAY: A few light morning showers give way to mostly cloudy skies with some afternoon sunny breaks. It's breezy and milder with a late day high of 62.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies are in store with a few light showers possible after midnight. Temperatures fall through the 50s this evening for those of you heading out. The overnight low dips all the way to 37.SATURDAY: Our southern storm now appears to be tracking farther to our south again which means it will have only a minor impact here. Some early morning showers may change to wet snow briefly, especially in the southern half of the region. At worst, we could see about a coating to an inch of slushy accumulation, but all of it on grassy surfaces. Roads will remain just wet. The snow is likely over during the morning, leaving us with a dry, mostly cloudy, chilly afternoon. The high is 45.SUNDAY: The chilly air is still in place, but we see partly sunny skies, so this will be the brighter of the two weekend days. It's brisk with a high of just 46.MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain, drizzle and perhaps another hit of wet snow, specially during the afternoon and at night. The high is still cool: 42.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around and some rain is possible at times, but our high improves to 51, still chilly for this time of year, but better.WEDNESDAY: It now appears as though we transition back to partly sunny skies with a high of 52.THURSDAY: Milder air returns! We see mostly cloudy skies and there could be a spotty shower around, but our high shoots up to about 60.FRIDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with another shower possible. The high reaches 58.-----