AccuWeather: Milder Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 19-26.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Sun to increasing clouds. High 45.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some afternoon rain. High 46.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and rain giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 56.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 52.
FRIDAY: Times of clouds and sun. High 51.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 51.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 52.
-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather