AccuWeather: Milder Week Ahead
Melissa Magee has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 19-26.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Sun to increasing clouds. High 45.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some afternoon rain. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and rain giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 56.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 52.

FRIDAY: Times of clouds and sun. High 51.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 52.

