AccuWeather: Moderating Temperatures This Weekend

For the fourth straight day in the middle of March, we've had flurries or snow showers. Not exactly what you expect to see with the vernal equinox coming up next Tuesday. It was another windy and cold day with sun and clouds battling it out. Our high hit 42. But, with winds gusting 30-40mph, wind chills struggled to reach freezing.TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still brisk and cold with a low of 28 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the low 20s.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): A weak wave will pass by to our south with the only noticeable effect for our area being a few high clouds in the afternoon, especially in southern areas. Northern areas will see more sun. Philadelphia looks pretty bright through most of the day. Winds are lighter and it's also milder with a high of 50.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are on tap. We hit 50 again.MONDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds ahead of an approaching wave of low pressure, but we remain dry. The high hits 47.TUESDAY: Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m., but there are aspects to the day's forecast that will still remind you of winter. Sun gives way to clouds. The high is only 43. In the late afternoon or evening, a mix of rain and wet snow is likely.WEDNESDAY: A western storm system may trigger the formation of a coastal low with the ability to deliver a mix of rain and wet snow to our area through the day. Details are still uncertain, but we're assuming that this is at least a chilly, sloppy day. As of now, we're not seeing a major nor'easter. It also appears that temperatures could end up being only marginally cold which would argue against a major snowfall for the majority of our region. But again, the specifics on this one are not yet clear and you'll want to check back over the weekend and on Monday as the storm system dynamics become more certain. The high drops to 38.THURSDAY: The storm moves away and any early clouds give way to returning sunshine. The high improves to 43.FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a high around 48.-----