AccuWeather: Monday Morning Snow

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., April 1, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight until 1:00pm Monday. The only counties not included in the Advisory are Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Kent.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and turning colder. Rain and snow will develop after midnight. Grassy accumulations are expected by dawn. Lows 31-35.

MONDAY: Snow and rain during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Accumulations will range from a coating to 1" across interior sections of south Jersey, 1-2" for the I-95 corridor and 2-5" north and west (including our far western counties and the Lehigh Valley). High 48.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain (especially early in the day). High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain during the afternoon. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some rain is likely during the afternoon. High 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 44.
