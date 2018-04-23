AccuWeather: More Beautiful Weather Today

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun shares the sky with some high clouds. Winds are light. We have a seasonable, pleasant afternoon high of 68.

TONIGHT: Clear skies in the evening give way to more clouds overnight. The low is somewhat cool: 46.

TUESDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds as we move through the day. Some light rain is possible, mainly during the evening. The high slips to 62.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a good deal of cloud cover, some steady rain in the morning and lingering showers and drizzle during the afternoon and evening. The high is 66.

THURSDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine as our rainmaker departs the region. The high is a few degrees below average: 64.

FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies with milder air returning. Our high zips up to around 69. Some showers are possible later at night.

SATURDAY: Our next frontal boundary arrives. It's weak, but it injects mostly cloudy skies and a couple of showers into the area. Our high cools to 62.

SUNDAY: This looks like a nice close to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high around 66.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 64.
