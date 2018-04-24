WEATHER

AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Any early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. It's a bit breezy at times. The high is 62.

TONIGHT: Showers arrive from the southwest during the evening before giving way to a steadier rain overnight. Rain gear would be a good idea for Phillies fans in case showers arrive before the end of tonight's game against Arizona. The overnight low is 53.

WEDNESDAY: Pockets of steady rain will be falling early in the morning and then taper a bit before the end of the rush hour. The rest of the day looks cloudy and damp with occasional drizzle and a few more showers. The high is 66.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine and milder air returns. Our afternoon high shoots up to a pleasant 68.

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. Some rain may slide across areas south and east of I-95 late in the afternoon and evenoing. We'll be watching this closely, in case that rain makes a shift north across more of the region. The high is 63.

SATURDAY: Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with a high of 67.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine appears likely, but it now looks like a slightly cooler afternoon with a high of just 63.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another surge of warmer air. The afternoon high is a delightful 72.

TUESDAY: Here's a day many of you have been pining for: mostly sunny, 76!
---
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
What to do after a tornado
More Weather
Top Stories
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Raging fire burns through Willingboro apt. building
Police: Person of interest in van shooting has turned himself in
Investigation continues into death of father of former Trump advisor
DA: Driver going 80+ mph when car hit house, killed woman
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Van kills 9, injures 16 on Toronto street; driver in custody
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Show More
George HW Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Man Accused of Accidentally Killing Friend Appears in Court
Child's body found in suitcase in NJ identified as missing girl
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
More News