AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight

TODAY: Any early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. It's a bit breezy at times. The high is 62.TONIGHT: Showers arrive from the southwest during the evening before giving way to a steadier rain overnight. Rain gear would be a good idea for Phillies fans in case showers arrive before the end of tonight's game against Arizona. The overnight low is 53.WEDNESDAY: Pockets of steady rain will be falling early in the morning and then taper a bit before the end of the rush hour. The rest of the day looks cloudy and damp with occasional drizzle and a few more showers. The high is 66.THURSDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine and milder air returns. Our afternoon high shoots up to a pleasant 68.FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. Some rain may slide across areas south and east of I-95 late in the afternoon and evenoing. We'll be watching this closely, in case that rain makes a shift north across more of the region. The high is 63.SATURDAY: Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with a high of 67.SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine appears likely, but it now looks like a slightly cooler afternoon with a high of just 63.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another surge of warmer air. The afternoon high is a delightful 72.TUESDAY: Here's a day many of you have been pining for: mostly sunny, 76!---