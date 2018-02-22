AccuWeather: More Damp, Dreary Weather On The Way

WEATHER

What a difference a day makes! After highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday, temperatures have been dropping steadily all day, into the low 40s by the evening with wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and some drizzle linger. It's cloudy and chilly otherwise with an overnight low of 37. However, in the Poconos temps have dropped to freezing already and will fall into the mid to upper 20s overnight. A winter weather advisory for light freezing rain is in effect up there until 1pm on Friday. If you are traveling and heading as far north as the Poconos or even farther north you will encounter winter weather.

FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cool day with occasional rain and a high of just 46, not all that different from Thursday.

SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day with afternoon shower and a steadier rain at night. But our high climbs to 58 as a front stalled to the south returns as a warm front and delivers somewhat milder air.

SUNDAY: More rain is likely early with late day drying. The high climbs to 62.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy. The is a relatively mild 56.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high: 54.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region with the chance of some rain. Our high sits around 52.
