AccuWeather: More Rain On The Way, Arctic Air By Late Week

Our first Monday of 2017 was a dreary one, with a steady light rain and wind chills in the 30's.TONIGHT: The first round of rain we have been dealing with is pushing off the coast, but it will remain cloudy with drizzle overnight and some areas of fog. Fortunately, no icing concerns with a low of 42.TUESDAY: For the first day back to school and work we will continue our dreary setup. An area of low pressure will lift northward from the Gulf States into the Ohio Valley and a secondary low will form just offshore and head northeastward into New England. What this means for us is another round of rain, around 1/2", centered on the midday hours. You will definitely need the rain jackets and umbrellas as you head out the door in the morning, even if you aren't seeing a steady rain at that point. Highs will top out near 50.WEDNESDAY: We'll finally see the return of some sunshine and temps will rise to 54, that's 14 degrees above normal. A cold front will pass through near midday and it will turn windy by late afternoon/evening with wind gusts up to 35 mph helping to bring in colder air.THURSDAY: Colder air roars back into our region. Look for a thick deck of clouds and a high of only 35.FRIDAY: This is a cloudy, cold day with a few snow showers possible. The high is 34.SATURDAY: We're calling for partly sunny skies with another cold high of 32. We're also keeping an eye on a southern storm system. As of now, it looks like it will miss us to the south. We'll let you know if that changes.SUNDAY: This is another partly sunny, chilly day with a high of 31.MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 33.-----