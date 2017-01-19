AccuWeather: More Rain on the Way

We started off with plenty of sun, but by midday clouds from our next storm system were already streaming in making for a rather cloudy afternoon. For the second day in a row, the high in Philadelphia hit 49, nine degrees above normal.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. Winds remain light. It's a bit colder with the low dipping to 36 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dropping closer to the freezing mark.FRIDAY: We start off with an hour or two of filtered sun, but clouds will be thickening and rain will break out around midday and last through the afternoon. We are expecting about 1/4" of rain and the evening commute will be a wet one. As far as the inauguration, goes it looks like light rain begins in the mid to late morning making for a rather wet ceremony. The high hits 47.SATURDAY: High pressure moves in briefly and the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dry out nicely. However, low level moisture from just a 1,000 feet on down to the surface will give us a mainly cloudy day with limited breaks of sun. The high climbs to around 53.SUNDAY: Low pressure coming up the coast will give us first areas of drizzle and then a steadier rain during the afternoon and evening. The high drops to 52.MONDAY: It's a nasty day with a wind driven rain with rainfall totals of 1" to 2". With high pressure over southern Canada and the low pressure system off the Mid Atlantic coast, a tight pressure gradient will setup giving us easterly wind gusts to 45mph inland and 55mph at the coast during the day Monday. This will also force lots of water on the beaches creating beach erosion and coastal flooding. The high drops to 48.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning before we dry out in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy. The high is 505.WEDNESDAY: This looks like a decent day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and another mild high of 52.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high drops to 48.-----