AccuWeather: More Record Warmth Today

TODAY: Some early fog and clouds give way to some sun. It's another record-breaking day with an afternoon high of 76 in Philadelphia, smashing the old record of 72 set way back in 1930. A spotty sprinkle is possible at times, but most of the day is dry.TONIGHT: Evening showers are likely. Otherwise, clouds grow thicker and some more patchy fog is possible by dawn. The low is 48.THURSDAY: Clouds are thick as a front dips to our south and then sets up shop there for a couple days. It's cooler and damp on top of that front with occasional rain. The high is only 49.FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 46.SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day and some rain can't be ruled out, the steadiest of which arrives during the afternoon and evening. Our high climbs to 59 as a front stalled to the south returns and delivers milder air.SUNDAY: More rain is likely during the morning hours. We dry out in the afternoon, but it stays mostly cloudy. The high improves a tad to 61.MONDAY: Sunshine returns with a relaitively mild high of 56.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 52.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high: 54.------