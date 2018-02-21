WEATHER

AccuWeather: More Record Warmth Today

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Some early fog and clouds give way to some sun. It's another record-breaking day with an afternoon high of 76 in Philadelphia, smashing the old record of 72 set way back in 1930. A spotty sprinkle is possible at times, but most of the day is dry.

TONIGHT: Evening showers are likely. Otherwise, clouds grow thicker and some more patchy fog is possible by dawn. The low is 48.

THURSDAY: Clouds are thick as a front dips to our south and then sets up shop there for a couple days. It's cooler and damp on top of that front with occasional rain. The high is only 49.

FRIDAY: Look for another cloudy, cooler day with occasional rain and a high of 46.

SATURDAY: Clouds are present through most of the day and some rain can't be ruled out, the steadiest of which arrives during the afternoon and evening. Our high climbs to 59 as a front stalled to the south returns and delivers milder air.

SUNDAY: More rain is likely during the morning hours. We dry out in the afternoon, but it stays mostly cloudy. The high improves a tad to 61.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns with a relaitively mild high of 56.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 52.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high: 54.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County
More Weather
Top Stories
Serious crash shuts down NB Pa. Tpk. Extension in Bucks Co.
Pregnant mother of 2, fatally stabbed in Elkins Park, ID'd
2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
Police: Man who threatened church congregation in custody
Some residents allowed back in Old City homes
2-alarm house fire claims man's life in Collingdale
Show More
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Tioga-Nicetown
Murphy reverses Christie, approves $7.5M for women's health
Shooting survivors in Fla. capital to demand change
Concerns after photo of Marple Newtown student with gun
Pa. church to bless couples toting AR-15 rifles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Concerns after photo of Marple Newtown student with gun
Shooting survivors in Fla. capital to demand change
2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion
More Video