TODAY: Overnight snow totals were 1-3" in general. Sun mixes with clouds today. It's still cold with a high of 34.TONIGHT: Clouds grow thick. The low is 23. A coastal storm is expected to track close enough the coast to produce some additional snow starting before dawn. The best chance of snow is in coastal counties, where some heavy pockets of snow are possible. Models suggest lighter snow closer to I-95.SATURDAY: An offshore storm now appears to be veering back toward the coast, bringing the potential for accumulating snow, especially east of I-95. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Saturday for the entire coastal region, and a WINTER STORM WATCH is now in effect for Cape May County. Along the shore, we are expecting 3-6" of snow in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey and also in Sussex County, Delaware. The interior sections of New Jersey and Delaware are expected to receive 1-3", while the I-95 corridor should see a coating to an inch of snow. Of course we continue to monitor the situation closely, and those predictions could change as the system gets closer. The snow is expected to end by mid- to late afternoon. Those who don't see snow will still be stuck with mostly cloudy skies. The high is a brisk and frigid 29.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny but brisk and rather bitter day. The high is 28. Winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens most of the time.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and another cold high around 31.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, and the heart of the cold air begins to shift off the coast with afternoon temperatures improving. Our high in Philadelphia reaches 40.WEDNESDAY: Milder air continues to roll in, but so do the clouds. Some rain is possible. The high is 52.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 46.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some more rain possible. The high is 48.-----