TODAY: Overnight snow totals were 1-3" in general. Sun mixes with clouds today. It's still cold with a high of 34.TONIGHT: Clouds grow thick. The low is 23. A coastal storm may track close enough the coast to produce some additional snow starting before dawn. The best chance of snow is in coastal counties, where some heavy pockets of snow are possible. Some models suggest some light snow closer to I-95.SATURDAY: An offshore storm now appears to be veering back toward the coast, bringing the potential for more accumulating snow, especially east of I-95. The best chance is in coastal counties where a WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Saturday, but some models also suggest at least some light snow closer to I-95. Near the Jersey Shore, there is a wide range of suggested snow totals, anywhere from 2" to more than 6", depending on the exact track of the storm. If the snow inches closer to Philadelphia, most models suggest only a coating to 1" in areas near I-95. Of course, the exact strength and track will determine how much snow will fall and where we see it. Any snow ends by mid- to late afternoon. Those who don't see snow will still be stuck with mostly cloudy skies. The high is a brisk and frigid 29.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny but brisk and rather bitter day. The high is 28. Winds gusting to 30 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens most of the time.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and another cold high around 31.TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, and the heart of the cold air begins to shift off the coast with afternoon temperatures improving. Our high in Philadelphia reaches 40.WEDNESDAY: Milder air continues to roll in, but so do the clouds. Some rain is possible. The high is 52.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 46.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with some more rain possible. The high is 48.-----