AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
Dense fog breaks up by about ten a.m. and we end up with partly sunny skies through most of the afternoon. The high is very mild: 70.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's still mild. The low is 54 (almost 10 degrees above today's average high!).

FRIDAY: With a cold front still well to our west, a southerly flow to the east of the front's face will continue to pump warm air into our region. Look for partly sunny skies with a very spotty afternoon shower possible in a few places and a high of 72, just shy of the record 74 set in 1985.

SATURDAY: That cold front pushes into the area during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies result with a period of rain and even some gusty thunderstorms late in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures zoom as the front approaches. We're looking at a high of 74. The record is 79 set in 1930.

SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to 48.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain possible later at night. The high improves to 54.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain and another high around 54.

WEDNESDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with a little additional rain possible. The temperature climbs as March arrives more like a lamb than a lion. Our high is 65.

THURSDAY: More rain is possible at times, along with a thunderstorm. The high dips to 56, cooler but still well above average.

