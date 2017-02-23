AccuWeather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon

Dense fog breaks up by about ten a.m. and we end up with partly sunny skies through most of the afternoon. The high is very mild: 70.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's still mild. The low is 54 (almost 10 degrees above today's average high!).FRIDAY: With a cold front still well to our west, a southerly flow to the east of the front's face will continue to pump warm air into our region. Look for partly sunny skies with a very spotty afternoon shower possible in a few places and a high of 72, just shy of the record 74 set in 1985.SATURDAY: That cold front pushes into the area during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies result with a period of rain and even some gusty thunderstorms late in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures zoom as the front approaches. We're looking at a high of 74. The record is 79 set in 1930.SUNDAY: Behind the departing front, sunshine roars back, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to 48.MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain possible later at night. The high improves to 54.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain and another high around 54.WEDNESDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with a little additional rain possible. The temperature climbs as March arrives more like a lamb than a lion. Our high is 65.THURSDAY: More rain is possible at times, along with a thunderstorm. The high dips to 56, cooler but still well above average.------