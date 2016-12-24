WEATHER

AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Mild
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chris Sowers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Very mild with periods of rain during the morning. Some peeks of sunshine expected during the afternoon. High 49.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and chilly (but not too cold). If you're heading out to Midnight Mass or other services expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 30-34.

CHRISTMAS DAY: We will continue our mild streak, and skies will be filled with sunshine. Merry Christmas! High 46.

MONDAY: For the first day of Kwanzaa, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It will turn even milder, with a high of 50. We could see some drizzle or a touch of rain at night.

TUESDAY: It's warm for winter. A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, we'll see sunshine mixing with some clouds. Our high of 57 is 15 degrees above average!

WEDNESDAY: We get back to reality with a big drop in temperatures. Under partly sunny skies we'll hit a high of 42.

THURSDAY: The seasonable temperatures are short-lived. The mercury rises above average again with a high of 48. We'll see cloudy skies with the chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder, with a high of 42.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweather
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
Toddler won't stop eating snow
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
Snowboarder rescued after dangling upside down from ski lift
More Weather
Top Stories
Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem; road reopens
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says
Teen shot and killed in Kensington
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
Show More
Man killed after motorcycle, SEPTA minibus collide in Frankford
2 arrested in Lyft passenger's slaying; gunman still loose
UPS driver shot in Chester
Could more be done to protect victims of domestic violence?
VIDEO: Holiday travelers hit the roads, rails and the airport
More News
Top Video
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem; road reopens
Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
More Video