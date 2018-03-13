WEATHER

AccuWeather: Morning Snow Giving Way To A Blustery Afternoon

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather on Action News Mornings, March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Meteorologist David Murphy says the blustery and chilly weather is with us for the next several days.

TODAY: Snow is moving off the coast this morning with many areas seeing either no accumulation or very little. Clouds will give way to some sun. It's windy with gusts over 30 mph at times (40 mph at the coast). The high is 42. Wind chills are closer to 32.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a chilly, brisk breeze still adding to the cold feel. The low is 28.

WEDNESDAY: It's still brisk and fairly cold with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 40. A few snow showers or squalls could develop during the afternoon, putting down a brief, isolated accumulation.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 46.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return. It slightly cooler and still somewhat brisk with a high of 41.

SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Sun mixes with a few clouds. We're a bit milder with a high of 45.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 55.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy and some rain is possible. The high is 50.

TUESDAY: Look for more clouds, some more rain possible and a chilly high of 46.
