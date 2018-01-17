WEATHER

AccuWeather: Morning Snow Giving Way to a Dry, Cold Afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Morning snow tapers off quickly, leaving us with a dry but brisk and cold afternoon. Some sun is possible later in the day, especially in western areas. The high may reach around 34, but hovers closer to the freezing mark through most of the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear but it's cold with a low of 21 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping down into the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: We expect a mostly sunny day, but it's still brisk and rather cold with a high around 37.

FRIDAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.

SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even milder afternoon high of 51.

SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a nice high of 50. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.

MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 56.

TUESDAY: The front looks to scoot past us quickly, leaving us with a sunny but somewhat chilly day. The high is still a few degrees above average: 45.

---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Trish Hartman reports from Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania
Dog slips around on icy trampoline
Snow day fun: Police challenge kid to sledding race
How to drive safely in snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged with murder in Penn student's killing
Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
Brothers, 12 and 15 years old, struck by pellets
Mayfair businesses prepare for Eagles celebrations
Show More
Walmart distributing first-of-its-kind opioid disposal product
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
Bensalem bagel shop searches for beloved customer
1st medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pa.
'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks in Philly
More News
Top Video
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Action News Update
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
Trish Hartman reports from Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania
More Video