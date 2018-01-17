TODAY: Morning snow tapers off quickly, leaving us with a dry but brisk and cold afternoon. Some sun is possible later in the day, especially in western areas. The high may reach around 34, but hovers closer to the freezing mark through most of the afternoon.TONIGHT: Skies are clear but it's cold with a low of 21 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping down into the mid-teens.THURSDAY: We expect a mostly sunny day, but it's still brisk and rather cold with a high around 37.FRIDAY: Finally, we begin to emerge from our latest cold snap. While sunrise temperatures will still be in the 20s, the afternoon high improves to 43 with a good deal of sunshine.SATURDAY: This is now looking like another largely sunny day with an even milder afternoon high of 51.SUNDAY: The big game arrives and the weather looks great for tailgaters with a mix of clouds and sun and a nice high of 50. For the NFC Championship game (kick-off at 6:40 p.m.) temperatures are expected to be around 46 at the start and only a few degrees cooler by the final whistle.MONDAY: Clouds move back into the region ahead of the latest cold front and we see some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. The high is 56.TUESDAY: The front looks to scoot past us quickly, leaving us with a sunny but somewhat chilly day. The high is still a few degrees above average: 45.---------