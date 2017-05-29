AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY (MEMORIAL DAY): We have lots of clouds in place. Morning rain gives way to a spotty afternoon shower, but most of the afternoon is dry. The high is around 70 late in the day. At the Shore: 64 north, 70 south, with some drizzle at times. Poconos: 66.
TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough. Some fog forms overnight. The low is 58.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm, especially north and west of Philadelphia. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer air arrives! Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm could pop up here and there during the afternoon, but we're mainly dry. The high zooms to 80
THURSDAY: It's a partly sunny, dry, pleasant afternoon with a high of 78.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 79.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another shower or thunderstorm possible. Our High: 77.
SUNDAY: Skies are mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible at times. The high: 78.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine. The high is 76.
