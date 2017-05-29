AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mainly Dry Memorial Day

TODAY (MEMORIAL DAY): We have lots of clouds in place. Morning rain gives way to a spotty afternoon shower, but most of the afternoon is dry. The high is around 70 late in the day. At the Shore: 64 north, 70 south, with some drizzle at times. Poconos: 66.TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough. Some fog forms overnight. The low is 58.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm, especially north and west of Philadelphia. High 72.WEDNESDAY: Warmer air arrives! Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm could pop up here and there during the afternoon, but we're mainly dry. The high zooms to 80THURSDAY: It's a partly sunny, dry, pleasant afternoon with a high of 78.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 79.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with another shower or thunderstorm possible. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: Skies are mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible at times. The high: 78.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine. The high is 76.----------