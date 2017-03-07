AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today

TODAY: Morning showers give way to sunny breaks during the afternoon. Winds are relatively light. The high is a mild 63.TONIGHT: More showers arrive late at night and continue into early morning. The low is very mild: 52.WEDNESDAY: Early clouds and showers quickly give way to mostly sunny skies. It's windy but still mild with another high around 63.THURSDAY: This is a breezy but sunny day with yet another mild high around 61.FRIDAY: Cooler air arrives along with more clouds and a passing rain or wet snow shower. The high dips to a chilly 43.SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high of just 37. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester. The overnight low is 22. Some snow is possible late at night, although recent model runs are pulling this storm farther south, so it may miss us.SUNDAY: If our southern storm tracks close enough, some morning snow is possible with relatively light accumulations. But recent models have the system staying to our south, bringing most of us nothing more than clouds. We'll keep our eyes on this. The high is a cold 35.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly with a high of 43.TUESDAY: Temperatures rise as a warm front passes through the region, but we see plenty of clouds and possible rain. The high is 51.------