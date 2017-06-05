AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower, Storm Today

TODAY: Clouds will give way to a few sunny breaks. An occasional shower is possible in the morning with a spotty thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. A gusty storm can't be ruled out. The high is 79.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies linger with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The low is 61.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist as a so called "cut-off" low stalls near us and keeps the local atmosphere unstable. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible at times. The high cools to 68.WEDNESDAY: Our resident low continues to rotate clouds through the region along with an occasional shower or thunderstorm. Some sunny breaks are possible, but it's a fairly gray day, overall. The high dips to just 65.THURSDAY: Our unsettled pattern begins to break as that pesky low finally begins to move away from us. Look for clouds mixing with increased sunshine. A shower can't be ruled out, but it's mainly dry. The high is still relatively cool: 67.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with and sun and there are no showers in the forecast for a change. The high improves to a pleasant 75.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warmer with an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in spots. The high is 80.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun and it's even warmer with a high around 86.MONDAY: It's hot and more humid. Look for a clouds and sun mix. The high reaches 90.----------