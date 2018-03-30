AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): We have mostly cloudy and damp conditions with a few showers in the morning and few more during the afternoon. It's increasingly breezy. The high is 65 around midday, with temperatures falling later in the day.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets colder. We fall from the 50s into the 40s this evening with an overnight low of 37.
SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, breezy start to the weekend with a somewhat cooler but nice high around 58.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds early will give way to no worse than partly sunny skies. We begin the day in the low to mid 40s across the region at sunrise, before arriving at a breezy, somewhat cooler high of 55.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a high around 51.
TUESDAY: A front arrives, kicking more clouds into the region along with periods of rain. The high bumps up to 58.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds are still prevalent with a few more showers possible at times. Our high is 56.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely for the Phillies home opener and it's cooler with a high of just 49. At this point, it looks like dry.
FRIDAY: Clouds hang on, but it's probably still dry. The high is only around 50.
