AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., March 29, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): We have mostly cloudy and damp conditions with a few showers in the morning and few more during the afternoon. It's increasingly breezy. The high is 65 around midday, with temperatures falling later in the day.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets colder. We fall from the 50s into the 40s this evening with an overnight low of 37.

SATURDAY: This is a partly sunny, breezy start to the weekend with a somewhat cooler but nice high around 58.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds early will give way to no worse than partly sunny skies. We begin the day in the low to mid 40s across the region at sunrise, before arriving at a breezy, somewhat cooler high of 55.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a high around 51.

TUESDAY: A front arrives, kicking more clouds into the region along with periods of rain. The high bumps up to 58.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are still prevalent with a few more showers possible at times. Our high is 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely for the Phillies home opener and it's cooler with a high of just 49. At this point, it looks like dry.

FRIDAY: Clouds hang on, but it's probably still dry. The high is only around 50.

