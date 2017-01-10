AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Icing In Northern Areas Tonight

TODAY: Most of the day features a good deal of clouds. Temperatures slowly climb through the 20s and 30s. The high is 38, but we don't reach it until later this evening.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a period of light snow and freezing rain likely in northern areas, including northern Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in these areas begins at 6 p.m. and gradually expires between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. from south to north. The wintry precipitation changes to all rain overnight.WEDNESDAY: Some early rain is possible, but it ends quickly. After that, a southerly flow ushers in a long-awaited surge of milder air. Look for early fog and a good deal of clouds through the day, but a much improved high of 50.THURSDAY: This is a beauty and definitely a day to get any outdoor chores done. Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's a bit breezy. The high shoots up to 60.FRIDAY: We see plenty of clouds with a couple of showers around. The high is 53, but colder air is on the way and temperatures will probably fall during the afternoon and evening until we drop all the way to the freezing mark overnight.SATURDAY: The cold is back! Look for a mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly day with a period of rain or wintry mix late in the afternoon or at night. The high is 38.SUNDAY: Some rain or snow is possible early, but most of the day features a mix of clouds and sun. The high improves to 40.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Cloudy skies are likely with occasional rain and drizzle. The high is 46.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with a high of 48.-----