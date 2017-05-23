AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain For Some Tonight

TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies today with rain possible south and east of Philadelphia during the afternoon and evening. Some rain could reach Philadelphia at some point, but probably not until later tonight. It's a bit milder with a high of 73.TONIGHT: There's a lot of model disagreement on arrival times for rain. Some hold it off until after midnight. Other have it arriving during the evening. Most appears to be tracking south and east of Philadelphia with a chance of some of it reaching all the way into the I-95 area at some point. Very little is expected in our NW suburbs. The low is 60.WEDNESDAY: Some early sprinkles and light showers are possible in the morning, but as long as an area of low pressure keeps moving out to sea, we should see the return of some sunshine during the afternoon. Some additional rain moves in at night. The high is 77.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm at times. The high is 70.FRIDAY: The low pressure that brings us some wet weather Thursday gradually moves out. Morning clouds gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. An afternoon shower is possible in northern suburbs. The high climbs to 75.SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 80.SUNDAY: More clouds mix with sun and during the afternoon and a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another high around 80.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a wash-out. The high hits around 81.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 80.----------