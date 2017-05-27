WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Dry Sunday

Chris Sowers has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 54-58.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. Cooler down at the shore. Most of the day should be dry with rain developing overnight. High 77.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly cloudy during the morning with a leftover shower is spots. Clouds, some sun during the afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm redeveloping. High 78. Upper 60s for the Jersey shore.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and pleasant. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 77.

