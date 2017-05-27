AccuWeather: Mostly Dry Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 54-58.SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, pleasant. Cooler down at the shore. Most of the day should be dry with rain developing overnight. High 77.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly cloudy during the morning with a leftover shower is spots. Clouds, some sun during the afternoon with a shower or thunderstorm redeveloping. High 78. Upper 60s for the Jersey shore.TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 80.WEDNESDAY: Breezy and pleasant. High 80.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 78.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 78.SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 77.----------