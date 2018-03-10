AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 45. Wind chills in the 30s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-28.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High 46.MONDAY: There remains uncertainty in exactly how everything pans out as there are many moving parts to this setup with the Nor'easter. The time frame on this looks to have shifted slightly later, which is adding to the uncertainty. Instead of anything beginning Sunday night it now looks like if anything happens it would be during the day Monday or not until Monday evening. The key question is how upper level energy, which is just entering the Pacific NW is going to interact. If the pieces phase or combine then the storm can be held in toward the coast, but if they stay separate the second piece diving in may actually act to help kick the storm out to sea. The latest trend is for a more offshore solution that would give our area a brush of snow/rain. Numbers we are talking at this point are on the order of a coating to 3". However, there is one model ensemble group that still shows a high impact storm for the area, but it is not one of the more reliable ones. With this still being 48 hours away we can't definitively shut the door on any solution.TUESDAY: Windy, brisk and chilly. A few snow showers are possible during the day. High 42.WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. High 39.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as cold. High 44.-----