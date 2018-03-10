WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 9, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 45. Wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-28.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High 46.

MONDAY: There remains uncertainty in exactly how everything pans out as there are many moving parts to this setup with the Nor'easter. The time frame on this looks to have shifted slightly later, which is adding to the uncertainty. Instead of anything beginning Sunday night it now looks like if anything happens it would be during the day Monday or not until Monday evening. The key question is how upper level energy, which is just entering the Pacific NW is going to interact. If the pieces phase or combine then the storm can be held in toward the coast, but if they stay separate the second piece diving in may actually act to help kick the storm out to sea. The latest trend is for a more offshore solution that would give our area a brush of snow/rain. Numbers we are talking at this point are on the order of a coating to 3". However, there is one model ensemble group that still shows a high impact storm for the area, but it is not one of the more reliable ones. With this still being 48 hours away we can't definitively shut the door on any solution.

TUESDAY: Windy, brisk and chilly. A few snow showers are possible during the day. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. High 39.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as cold. High 44.

-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Crews continue to work to restore power after 2 storms
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Bucks County digs out, Red Cross opens shelter
Power recovery ongoing after nor'easter in New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
3 workers killed at California veterans center, gunman dead
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Vehicle crashes into home in Belvedere, Delaware
1 dead, 1 injured after car and train collide in Hammonton
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina for CB Daryl Worley
New details released in search for missing teen, man
Show More
NJ bus driver goes through snowy barricade with dangling wire
Crews continue to work to restore power after 2 storms
Man shot and killed by police in Pottstown
Florida's governor signs compromise school safety bill
Philly mayor earmarks millions for repairing potholes
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
3 workers killed at California veterans center, gunman dead
Action News Update
More Video