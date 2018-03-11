WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

Watch the updated forecast from meterologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High 45.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 25-29.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with light rain and snow developing after 3pm. The wintry mix will become all snow after sunset. The heaviest snow is expected to fall north and east of the city (after midnight) where accumulations will range from 1-3". High 42.

TUESDAY: Light snow will end from SW to NE between 5am and 9am. Clouds will mix with some sunshine during the afternoon. It becomes blustery and windy. High 42. Wind chills in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. High 39.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as cold. High 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly milder. High 47.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. A rain shower is possible during the afternoon. High 51.

