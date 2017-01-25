AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder Today

TODAY: Lots of sun is in store through most of the day. It's a bit breezy, but not as bad as yesterday and Monday. The high is a mild 53. Some areas could end up even milder.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few spotty showers are possible during the evening and overnight hours. The low is 44.THURSDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, we see clouds breaking for some sun. Winds pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. The high is still mild: 56.FRIDAY: Clouds do battle with some occasional sunshine. A pop up sprinkle, shower or flurry is possible during the afternoon (flurries mainly in the Lehigh Valley). The high is much cooler: 45.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's brisk and colder with temperatures below freezing at dawn and a high of only 39, so plan on bundling up if you have Saturday plans.SUNDAY: This is a good-looking, partly sunny day, but still cool with a high around 41.MONDAY: It's partly sunny again, but a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives, leaving us with a high of only 36. Some flurries or spotty snow showers are possible in the morning.TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a chilly high around 39.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A flurry is possible. The high is 38.-----