AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. Winds NNW 15-25 mph. High 48.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 27-31.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 49.

TUESDAY: Some morning rain, otherwise, clouds and sun. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as chilly. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some rain is possible for areas north and west. High 62.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 67.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High 66.
