WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Mild Today

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Any morning clouds and light showers give way quickly to sunshine. It's windy but mild. The high is 63.

TONIGHT: Look for clear skies. It's breezy but fairly mild for this time of year with a low of 45.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy but largely sunny day with yet another mild high around 63. An Arctic front arrives overnight with a piece of energy that will bring rain and snow late at night.

FRIDAY: Rain showers change over to some snow showers during the morning, perhaps in time for the morning commute. A slushy accumulation is possible where heavier snow showers develop, but this is mainly on grassy surfaces, as surface temperatures remain above freezing in most areas. A few additional snow showers are possible during the afternoon. The high is 41.

SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of just 33. A chilly breeze will make it feel a bit colder. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester, Pa. The overnight low is 22.

SUNDAY: It stays cold. Forecast models continue to push a southern storm farther to the south. If that trend continues, we'll stay dry with partly cloudy skies. If the storm pushes farther north, some light snow would be possible. We'll keep our eyes on this. The high is a cold 35.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly, but not as cold with a high of 40.

TUESDAY: Temperatures rise as a warm front passes through the region, but we see plenty of clouds and possible rain. The high is 44.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 43.

Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Severe storms batter midwest
Watch as these people swim through snow
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
More Weather
Top Stories
2 schools closed today after PECO fire in Olney
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash
Train hits bus, killing 4; rescuers cut through wreckage
Show More
Man struck and killed in Monroe Township
Feds: Teen charged with decapitating mother is in country illegally
Mother Divine, leader of religious sect, has died
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
Pregnant woman chases down robber
More News
Top Video
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
Ruptured gas line prompts Olney evacuations
2 schools closed today after PECO fire in Olney
Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat
More Video