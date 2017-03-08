AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Mild Today

TODAY: Any morning clouds and light showers give way quickly to sunshine. It's windy but mild. The high is 63.TONIGHT: Look for clear skies. It's breezy but fairly mild for this time of year with a low of 45.THURSDAY: This is a breezy but largely sunny day with yet another mild high around 63. An Arctic front arrives overnight with a piece of energy that will bring rain and snow late at night.FRIDAY: Rain showers change over to some snow showers during the morning, perhaps in time for the morning commute. A slushy accumulation is possible where heavier snow showers develop, but this is mainly on grassy surfaces, as surface temperatures remain above freezing in most areas. A few additional snow showers are possible during the afternoon. The high is 41.SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of just 33. A chilly breeze will make it feel a bit colder. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester, Pa. The overnight low is 22.SUNDAY: It stays cold. Forecast models continue to push a southern storm farther to the south. If that trend continues, we'll stay dry with partly cloudy skies. If the storm pushes farther north, some light snow would be possible. We'll keep our eyes on this. The high is a cold 35.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly, but not as cold with a high of 40.TUESDAY: Temperatures rise as a warm front passes through the region, but we see plenty of clouds and possible rain. The high is 44.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 43.------