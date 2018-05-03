AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend

It was a day of record heat! Record highs today: 91 in Philadelphia and Trenton, 90 in Reading and Wilmington, 93 at the Atlantic City Airport.A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today in South Jersey and parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania near I-95 until 8 p.m.. This means there's an enhanced chance of brush fires today. Fire pits should be either avoided or carefully tended. Cigarettes should be discarded with care. Do not park vehicles over tall grass.TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy, the winds ease a bit and we see a mild overnight low of 70. That's our average high for this time of year!FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds. It's still a bit humid. We are ahead of a cold front, meaning we will squeeze every degree out of the air mass before that front passes. Our forecast high is 90, again. Friday's record high is 91 from 2001. There does not look to be a lot of energy with this front, but some scattered showers and t'storms are likely Friday evening and possibly later at night, depending on the timing of the front.SATURDAY: The front stalls right over our region, bringing us a shot of cooler air, clouds and the possibility of showers, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The high drops to 73.SUNDAY: It now looks like showers will linger into much of the day, so prepare for a possibly wet Broad Street Run. The high drops to 71.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Our high hits 73, which is not only still pleasant, but very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a high of 75.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a delightful high around 76.THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 74.---