AccuWeather: Heavy Snow From Nor'easter

Watch the updated forecast from meterologist Adam Joseph during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking the nor'easter that is bringing major snowfall to parts of our region.

A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for the following counties:

In Pennsylvania: Berks Co.; Bucks Co.; Chester Co.; Delaware Co.; Lehigh Co.; Montgomery Co.; Northampton Co.; Philadelphia

In New Jersey: Camden Co.; Burlington Co.(NW portion): Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth (Western portion); Salem

In Delaware: New Castle Co.
TIMELINE



9am to 5pm: Heaviest snow falls across the area

5pm to 9pm: snowfall will taper off from SW to NE

SNOWFALL



There will be a very tight snowfall gradient as you head across our region and will be over a fairly short distance. You can go from central Montgomery County to Millville and see a difference of around a foot!

Lehigh Valley and much of NW suburbs sees 10" to 16."

Along I-95, 6" to 10" are possible, as this is where the least confidence is in the forecast due to the potential of sleet/rain mixing in during the morning hours. If a few hours of sleet mixes in, totals are closer to 6". If it's all snow then 10"+ are possible.

Interior southern New Jersey and southern New Castle sees 3" to 6."

By the time you get to Dover, Millville and Atlantic City you are only looking at near an inch or two on very back end.

Cape May County sees all rain.

WINDS



Northwest of I-95 gusts around 30 to 40mph.

Around 40mph along I-95 and 50mph at the NJ Coast.

IMPACTS

-There will be heavy, wet snow that will be back-breaking to shovel.

-Snow clings to trees and wires, so additional power outages are likely.

-Thundersnow is possible with the incredible lift this storm will have with it.

-Snowfall rates at the peak of the storm can reach 1" to 2" per hour.

-Roads will quickly become snow covered.

COASTAL FLOODING

Minor tidal flooding possible around the midday high tide on Wednesday.

ALERTS: See the latest winter weather alerts for our area here

WEDNESDAY: The Nor'easter churns up the coastline producing wind, snow and rain. The time of the greatest impact would be late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, meaning the evening commute could be difficult. High 35.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 30-32.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 40.

FRIDAY: A morning snow shower is possible, otherwise, partly sunny and brisk. High 43.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. We're watching the development of a southern storm. Most of the current forecast guidance keeps the storm to our south, moving off the North Carolina/ Virginia coast. But if the track shifts farther north it could mean another round of snow for us Sunday night. High 46.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 44.

TUESDAY: Windy and cold. High 44.

