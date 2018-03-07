AccuWeather: Heavy Snow From Nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --AccuWeather is tracking the nor'easter that is bringing major snowfall to parts of our region.
A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for the following counties:
In Pennsylvania: Berks Co.; Bucks Co.; Chester Co.; Delaware Co.; Lehigh Co.; Montgomery Co.; Northampton Co.; Philadelphia
In New Jersey: Camden Co.; Burlington Co.(NW portion): Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth (Western portion); Salem
In Delaware: New Castle Co.
TIMELINE
Most roads north and west are just slushy and south and east of the city most roads are wet, but that will change later this morning and afternoon. @6abc pic.twitter.com/HYPuhrwTPH— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 7, 2018
9am to 5pm: Heaviest snow falls across the area
5pm to 9pm: snowfall will taper off from SW to NE
SNOWFALL
Storm is intensifying as expected, track taking a slight jog east (50-75 mile shift) With this, zone of heaviest snow amounts also pivots east. That’s the only change we are making now. Otherwise, our @6abcWeather forecast stays on track #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/GKCTM1jKj4— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 7, 2018
There will be a very tight snowfall gradient as you head across our region and will be over a fairly short distance. You can go from central Montgomery County to Millville and see a difference of around a foot!
Lehigh Valley and much of NW suburbs sees 10" to 16."
Along I-95, 6" to 10" are possible, as this is where the least confidence is in the forecast due to the potential of sleet/rain mixing in during the morning hours. If a few hours of sleet mixes in, totals are closer to 6". If it's all snow then 10"+ are possible.
Interior southern New Jersey and southern New Castle sees 3" to 6."
By the time you get to Dover, Millville and Atlantic City you are only looking at near an inch or two on very back end.
Cape May County sees all rain.
WINDS
Winds will gust up to 55mph today. When you add that to the heavy snow, you could see more power outages. @6abc pic.twitter.com/nOWiA1r4iG— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 7, 2018
Northwest of I-95 gusts around 30 to 40mph.
Around 40mph along I-95 and 50mph at the NJ Coast.
IMPACTS
-There will be heavy, wet snow that will be back-breaking to shovel.
-Snow clings to trees and wires, so additional power outages are likely.
-Thundersnow is possible with the incredible lift this storm will have with it.
-Snowfall rates at the peak of the storm can reach 1" to 2" per hour.
-Roads will quickly become snow covered.
COASTAL FLOODING
Minor tidal flooding possible around the midday high tide on Wednesday.
ALERTS: See the latest winter weather alerts for our area here
WEDNESDAY: The Nor'easter churns up the coastline producing wind, snow and rain. The time of the greatest impact would be late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, meaning the evening commute could be difficult. High 35.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 30-32.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 40.
FRIDAY: A morning snow shower is possible, otherwise, partly sunny and brisk. High 43.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. We're watching the development of a southern storm. Most of the current forecast guidance keeps the storm to our south, moving off the North Carolina/ Virginia coast. But if the track shifts farther north it could mean another round of snow for us Sunday night. High 46.
MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. High 44.
TUESDAY: Windy and cold. High 44.
