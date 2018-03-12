AccuWeather: Nor'easter Brushes Our Area, A Few Slick Spots Possible

Low pressure is beginning to organize off the Carolina coast and will rapidly deepen as it heads northeastward overnight and into the day tomorrow. Luckily for us, its staying over 250 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, But, unlucky for eastern New England under blizzard warnings with more than a foot of snow expected.A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 8 PM this evening and lasts until 10 AM on Tuesday for our farthest northeast counties of Monroe, Northampton, Mercer, Ocean. These are the areas you are likely to see the most snowfall (2-4", with slushy roads possible.)TONIGHT: Light rain and snow will be pushing northward across the area this evening. Light snow is favored in northwestern areas with light rain favored along I-95 and southeastern areas for the beginning of the evening. We then will see somewhat of a lull in the middle of the night as the coastal starts to get going. We then will wait for backlash precip from the developing coastal to pivot back into our area---the timing on this is in the early morning say 4-8AM. This is our best time to see a slushy accumulation. Low: 31-33.TUESDAY: Any light snow showers and flurries will end from SW to NE early in the morning with a few lingering flurries surviving until about midday. Much of the area sees a coating to 2" with areas likely to see 2" plus in the northern Lehigh Valley/Poconos. Areas likely to see nothing or just isolated coatings will be in Delaware and extreme southern New Jersey counties of Salem, Cumberland and Cape May. Roads will be mainly just wet for the morning commute..After that, some sun returns, but it's windy and chilly with a high around 44. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.WEDNESDAY: It's still brisk and fairly cold with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 40. A few snow showers develop during the afternoon.THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 46.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return. It slightly cooler, with a high of 43.SATURDAY: Clouds thicken during the day, but it's milder with a high of 45.SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 55.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy and some rain is possible. The high is 54.-----