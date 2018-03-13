  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather: Nor'easter Brushes Our Area, A Few Slick Spots Possible

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather on Action News Mornings, March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Low pressure has organized off the Carolina coast and is rapidly deepening as it heads northeastward. Luckily for us, it's staying over 250 miles off the coast of Atlantic City - but unlucky for eastern New England, which is under blizzard warnings with more than a foot of snow expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory that started at 8 PM last evening lasts until 10 AM today for our farthest northeast counties of Monroe, Northampton, Mercer, Ocean. These are the areas you are likely to see the most snowfall (2-4", with slushy roads possible.)

TODAY: Any light snow showers and flurries will end from SW to NE early in the morning with a few lingering flurries surviving until about midday. Much of the area sees a coating to 2" with areas likely to see 2" plus in the northern Lehigh Valley/Poconos. Areas likely to see nothing or just isolated coatings will be in Delaware and extreme southern New Jersey counties of Salem, Cumberland and Cape May. Roads will be mainly just wet for the morning commute..After that, some sun returns, but it's windy and chilly with a high around 44. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: It's still brisk and fairly cold with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 40. A few snow showers develop during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 46.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies return. It slightly cooler, with a high of 43.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken during the day, but it's milder with a high of 45.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 55.

MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy and some rain is possible. The high is 54.
