AccuWeather: Not As Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 39.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 17-25.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers around. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud, windy. High 59.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 53.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.
SATURDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle. High 44.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
------
Report a correction or typo