AccuWeather: Not As Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold. High 39.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 17-25.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers around. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud, windy. High 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 53.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle. High 44.

