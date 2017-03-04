AccuWeather: Not As Harsh Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 9-17.SUNDAY: Sunny and cold with less wind. High 39.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers are possible throughout the day. High 65.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, breezy. High 57.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle possible. High: 48.------