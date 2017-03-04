AccuWeather: Not As Harsh Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 9-17.
SUNDAY: Sunny and cold with less wind. High 39.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. A few showers are possible at night. High 52.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild. Showers are possible throughout the day. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, breezy. High 57.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 52.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle possible. High: 48.
Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
------
Report a correction or typo