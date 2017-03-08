AccuWeather: One More Mild Day, Then Winter Returns

It was another mild day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 60's! The only issue today has been the gusty winds. Earlier this morning winds gusts ranged from 30-50mphTONIGHT: Look for clear skies. It's breezy but fairly mild for this time of year with a low of 43.THURSDAY: This is a breezy but largely sunny day with yet another mild high around 61. An Arctic front arrives overnight with a piece of energy that will bring rain and snow late at night.FRIDAY: Rain showers change over to some snow showers during the morning, perhaps in time for the morning commute. A slushy accumulation is possible where heavier snow showers develop, but this is mainly on grassy surfaces, as surface temperatures remain above freezing in most areas. A few additional snow showers are possible during the afternoon. The high is 43.SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of just 33. A chilly breeze will make it feel a bit colder. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester, Pa. The overnight low is 22.SUNDAY: It stays cold with partly cloudy skies and a high of only 36.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly, but not as cold with a high of 40.TUESDAY: We'll be watching the coast for a potential Nor'easter. Details are track and intensity are murky this far in advance, so stay tuned! The high drops to 39.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 41.------