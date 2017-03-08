WEATHER

AccuWeather: One More Mild Day, Then Winter Returns

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another mild day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 60's! The only issue today has been the gusty winds. Earlier this morning winds gusts ranged from 30-50mph

TONIGHT: Look for clear skies. It's breezy but fairly mild for this time of year with a low of 43.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy but largely sunny day with yet another mild high around 61. An Arctic front arrives overnight with a piece of energy that will bring rain and snow late at night.

FRIDAY: Rain showers change over to some snow showers during the morning, perhaps in time for the morning commute. A slushy accumulation is possible where heavier snow showers develop, but this is mainly on grassy surfaces, as surface temperatures remain above freezing in most areas. A few additional snow showers are possible during the afternoon. The high is 43.

SATURDAY: It's much colder. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of just 33. A chilly breeze will make it feel a bit colder. It will be close to freezing for the Philadelphia Union home opener in Chester, Pa. The overnight low is 22.

SUNDAY: It stays cold with partly cloudy skies and a high of only 36.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy and chilly, but not as cold with a high of 40.

TUESDAY: We'll be watching the coast for a potential Nor'easter. Details are track and intensity are murky this far in advance, so stay tuned! The high drops to 39.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 41.

