TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A spotty late afternoon or evening shower is possible ahead of a cold front. Our high warms to 73.SUNDAY: A shot of cooler air moves into the area behind our departing frontal boundary. What starts off as a fairly sunny day quickly self-destructs as clouds bubble up for the midday and afternoon. The high is a chilly 55. It will feel cooler, with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunny skies with a slightly milder high of 64.TUESDAY: High pressure enters the picture along with a southerly component to the wind which starts tapping into a very warm air mass. Look for lots of sunshine and a high around 79.WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine dominates the skies and we bust into summer time temperatures. The high hits 84.THURSDAY: It's still very warm with a mix of sun and some patchy clouds. The high could rise to about 87, easily the warmest day so far this year.FRIDAY: It stays unseasonably warm, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 85.---