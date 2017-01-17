AccuWeather: Overnight Showers, Warmer Air Moves in Wednesday

As advertised, it has been a damp and dreary day with scattered showers expected to continue well into the evening. The heaviest precipitation has now moved into New England where a good 6-12 inches of snow may fall in northern parts.TONIGHT: It remains damp with showers, areas of fog and temps holding steady. The low: 42.WEDNESDAY: Showers, drizzle and fog could linger into Wednesday morning before northwesterly winds kick up to 12-20mph and start to dry things out. We may see some brightening to the sky as we get into the mid and late afternoon hours thanks to the drier northwesterly wind. Temperatures climb to 52, mild for January!THURSDAY: This the pick of the week with lots of sun and just a few high clouds. Temps will head toward 54 with very little in the way of wind. Plan your outdoor exercise for this day!FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday afternoon and evening. High 51.SATURDAY: There's a chance for some early morning showers, then we'll see sun mix with clouds. It stays mild for January, with a high of 55.SUNDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50.MONDAY: Cloudy with the potential for heavy rain and wind. The high: 50.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning, then mostly cloudy skies. It stays mild, with a high of 52.-----