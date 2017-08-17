AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Bit Humid Today

TODAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's moderately humid in most areas. The best chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm is in western areas. High: 88.MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: The swells from Hurricane Gert are lessening a bit as the storm pulls away from us to the northeast, but it's still important to follow the advice of lifeguards today with the surf still somewhat heavy.TONIGHT: Clouds increase and humidity also rises. An overnight shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The low is 73.FRIDAY: It's very warm and humid with a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the morning and another line of storms and showers in the afternoon and evening.Any shower or thunderstorm could deliver a drenching downpour. A strong afternoon storm is not out of the question in a few spots. The high is 87.SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is 90.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, a nice summer Sunday! The high is 88.MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 90.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 83.-----