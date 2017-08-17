WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Bit Humid Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on the latest from AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's moderately humid in most areas. The best chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm is in western areas. High: 88.

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: The swells from Hurricane Gert are lessening a bit as the storm pulls away from us to the northeast, but it's still important to follow the advice of lifeguards today with the surf still somewhat heavy.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and humidity also rises. An overnight shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The low is 73.

FRIDAY: It's very warm and humid with a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the morning and another line of storms and showers in the afternoon and evening.
Any shower or thunderstorm could deliver a drenching downpour. A strong afternoon storm is not out of the question in a few spots. The high is 87.

SATURDAY: The morning looks humid, but by the afternoon, humidity drops off and we begin to feel more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies overall. The high is 90.

SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and less humid, a nice summer Sunday! The high is 88.

MONDAY: Things are looking up as we prepare to look up at the solar eclipse (assuming you have the correct type of protective glasses, of course!). Look for sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. It will be warm. The high is 89.

TUESDAY: This is an unsettled day with hotter and more humid air in place. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with an afternoon thunderstorm possible and a high around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun mix. It's still humid. A thunderstorms is possible. The high: 88.

THURSDAY: Look for a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity and a more moderate high of 83.

-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Cecily Tynan visits with the Kangaroos and Emus at the Philadelphia Zoo
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
Myths and folklore surrounding eclipses
More Weather
Top Stories
"Philly is Charlottesville" marches against racism in Center City
Peaceful candlelight vigil moves through UVA campus
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Fmr. catholic teacher released from jail after rape of child
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Show More
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Body found in Newtown Square home
Missing elderly man found safe in Philadelphia
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Body found in Newtown Square home
More Video