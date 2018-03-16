AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Blustery and Colder Today

TODAY: We have partly sunny skies with a blustery, cold wind gusting as high as 35 mph at times. A flurry is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. The high is 40 with wind chills below freezing.TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still brisk and cold with a low of 28 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): A weak wave will pass by to our south with the only noticeable effect for our area being a few high clouds in the afternoon, especially in southern areas. Northern areas will see more sun. Philadelphia looks pretty bright through most of the day. Winds are lighter and it's also milder with a high of 50.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are on tap, but it's slightly cooler with our high dropping to 46.MONDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds ahead of an approaching wave of low pressure, but we remain dry. The high hits 47.TUESDAY: Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m., but there are aspects to the day's forecast that will still remind you of winter. Sun gives way to clouds. The high is only 43. In the late afternoon or evening, a mix of rain and wet snow is likely.WEDNESDAY: A western storm system may trigger the formation of a coastal low with the ability to deliver a mix of rain and wet snow to our area through the day. Details are still uncertain, but we're assuming that this is at least a chilly, sloppy day. As of now, we're not seeing a major nor'easter. It also appears that temperatures could end up being only marginally cold which would argue against a major snowfall for the majority of our region. But again, the specifics on this one are not yet clear and you'll want to check back over the weekend and on Monday as the storm system dynamics become more certain. The high drops to 40.THURSDAY: The storm is gone and any early clouds give way to returning sunshine. The high improves to 46.FRIDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, cool day with a high around 46.-----