AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Pleasant Today

TODAY: It's pleasant with partly sunny skies, a gentle breeze and a high of 75.TONIGHT: Clouds increase a bit through the evening and overnight and a few showers are possible in spots closer to dawn, especially in northern areas like the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. The low is 60.SATURDAY: An early shower skips through our northern areas, but then most of the day turns partly sunny and very warm. The high soars to 86 in the mid to late afternoon hours. After that, keep your eyes to the skies. A front begins to make a move south toward our region late in the day, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms that will develop in northern areas like the Poconos and Lehigh Valley first, before potentially dropping down through the rest of the region in the late afternoon and evening. A strong storm can not be ruled out.SUNDAY: Saturday's warm front ends up to our south and then stalls nearby, making for a cloudy, cool and damp Mother's Day. Some models have rain and drizzle pretty much constantly through the day, while others deliver more spotty precipitation. Either way, it doesn't look great. The high drops to 66.MONDAY: A few showers may linger into the morning hours, but overall this is a day of improvement with partly sunny skies and a nicer high around 75.TUESDAY: Warmer air returns on a southerly flow beneath another warm front. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry with partial sunshine. The high: 82.WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny, even warmer day with a high of 85.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high: 81.FRIDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with more possible thunderstorms. The high dips to 74.---