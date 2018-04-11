AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to partly sunny skies today. It's still cool and a bit breezy at times. The high is 52.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A shower is possible in some areas well to the north and west of Philadelphia toward dawn. The low is 42.THURSDAY: A few more clouds mix into the region with a passing warm front and there could even be a spotty shower, mainly in our north and west suburbs and mainly in the morning and early afternoon. However, milder air also makes the season's first true push into our area. The high shoots up to 69 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 80. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October! The record is 89, by the way, so we'll stop well short of that.SATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82 (well off the record of 91, but still pretty nice). Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: We get a stark reminder that it's still April and that summer has not quite arrived. Look for a lot more cloud cover, much cooler air and perhaps a round of transitional showers in the afternoon with a potential steadier rain later at night. The high plunges to a much cooler 61.MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy, damp day with periods of rain and a cool high around 60.TUESDAY: We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's cooler again with a high of only 54.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a return of milder air. The high improves to 66.-----