AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT THE SHORE: The swells from Hurricane Gert are creating rough surf and dangerous rip currents along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Conditions will be dangerous for all swimmers today. Check with lifeguards and follow their advice before attempting to enter the water.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 61-69.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid! Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon. Some storms could turn severe. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 88.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm. High 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning hotter and more humid again. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. A thunderstorms is possible. High 86.

